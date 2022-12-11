Suleman Shahbaz returns to Pakistan after four years of self-exile

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz has returned to Pakistan after four years of self-exile.

Before returning to the country, Suleman Shahbaz performed Umrah in Saudi Arabia with his wife and children.

The prime minister’s son arrived in Islamabad from Saudi Arabia via a foreign airline flight SV726 early hours of Sunday. Later, he took a chartered plane to reach Lahore.

Suleman, a businessman by profession, traveled to the UK in 2018 when the anti-graft watchdog lodged cases against him. He earlier mentioned being forced for self-exile, saying fake and manipulated cases were registered against him and his family to facilitate former ruling PTI.

Earlier this week, he obtained bail before arrest from a court in Islamabad through his counsel in a money laundering case.

However, he will appear before the court on December 13.

In an audio statement, he has said the real conspiracy hatched was the selection and imposition of Imran Khan on the political system of the country, adding that he subjected his family to political victimization.

“When he was imposed on the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan may not have enjoyed an absolute majority in the house. Still, he did have all kinds of support, from the institutions to the political establishment.”

“Yet they could not prove any of the corruption they accused us of,” he said.

“I had to leave the country in 2018 in a situation where the real conspiracy against Pakistan began with the imposition of a selected political party,” he said.

“Every member of our family was targeted, from elders, to women, to children,” he added.