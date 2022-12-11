Giroud takes France into World Cup semis

Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalize with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to level from the spot nine minutes into the second half.

England were the better side for long stretches of the game at Al Bayt Stadium but, almost from nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 12 minutes left.

But Kane then blazed his second penalty of the game over the bar as England’s wait to win a first major international trophy since 1966 goes on.

France remain on course to become the first side since Brazil 60 years ago to successfully defend the World Cup.

With Brazil having been eliminated on Friday and England dealt with here in the desert north of Doha, France are now surely the favorites to retain their crown as they prepare to face Morocco in the semi-finals.

“It’s fabulous because it was a massive game against a really good England team but it is magnificent to be into the last four once more,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

“We sort of gave them the ammunition with the two penalties, but we showed heart and guts to hold onto the result.”

This, remarkably, was the first meeting of these two great rivals in a major tournament knockout game, with Croatia’s victory in extra time preventing England from joining France in the final four years ago.

Giroud savours win

Olivier Giroud said France had to dig deep into their mental reserves to hold on for a 2-1 victory over England in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final in Qatar.

The AC Milan striker’s header with 12 minutes to go sent France through to Wednesday’s semi-final as Harry Kane missed a late penalty, his second of the match.

Kane had leveled from the spot shortly after half-time, cancelling out Aurelien Tchouameni’s brilliant long-range effort that gave France the lead on 17 minutes.

“It’s extraordinary. We worked really hard defensively when we were ahead. It reminds me of Belgium in 2018,” said Giroud, referring to France’s 1-0 win in the semi-finals four years ago in Russia.

“Unfortunately we conceded the penalty. But we were able to be dangerous on a few occasions at the end of the match.”

“You always have to believe and (Antoine) Griezmann gave me a great ball (for the goal).”

“I’m so proud. We pulled out a big performance tonight,” he added. “We knew the potential of this young English generation. They’ve got it all. We had to use our mental strength to get over the line.”