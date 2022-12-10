Political connections: PML-Q chief’s son meets with Nawaz Sharif in London

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a senior member of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and son of the party’s chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the evolving situation in the country.

The confab comes at a time when PML-Q leader and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has reiterated his decision to stand by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on his stance to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Salik told the media that six members of the provincial assembly of PML-Q were in contact with him.

He added that there were some key messages from his father that he had communicated to Nawaz, including greetings and some old things.

Asked if Nawaz had indicated when he would return to Pakistan, Chaudhry Salik said that he had requested the PML-N supremo to return and conveyed the wish that the next time they meet, they do so in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Salik, who is an MNA and holds the title of the federal minister with the portfolio of Board of Investment (including Chinese & other FDI) and Special Initiatives, said that it does not seem anyone is really interested in breaking the assemblies.

“If one does not have a clear conscience, then that has an impact,” he said suggestively.

He added that even if the current set-up does not change, but this episode means that the intentions of many have changed.

On the reports that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi got a last-minute phone call that changed his mind to side with Imran Khan in Punjab against Hamza Shahbaz, Chaudhry Salik said that the Punjab chief minister never took him nor his father into confidence when making his decision.

Describing the governance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that he was a diligent administrator who knew what the work was and what it took to do it.

On Ishaq Dar, he commented that the finance czar was the best person when you needed to take brave and bold decisions.

On Imran Khan and his governance, Chaudhry Salik said that the situation was quite bad towards the end of his administration.

“In February, his own cabinet members said that if we go towards elections now, we will be in quite a difficult position,” he said.

On the next elections, he said that he has yet to decide from which constituency to compete.