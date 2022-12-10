Delimitations for Punjab LG polls begin next week

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced the three-week-long schedule to complete the delimitation exercise for Punjab’s upcoming local government polls.

In the schedule issued on Saturday, the ECP said that it had set a deadline for completing procurement of all relevant documents, including maps, fresh notifications of demarcations, the printing of various forms, and appointment and training of delimitation committees and authorities by December 15.

Subsequently, the delimitation process will continue from December 16, 2022, to January 06, 2023.

The preliminary list of constituencies by the delimitation committee will be published on January 7.

Objections to the delimitations can be filed from January 9 to January 23.

The objections raised would be disposed of from January 9 to February 3.

The final list of constituencies by the delimitation committees will take place on February 12.

Elections will be held in April.