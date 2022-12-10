Hafiz Hussain Ahmed rejoins JUI-F

Veteran politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Saturday was rejoined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) after spending two years frozen out of the party.

Ahmed had been ejected from the party in November 2020 for violating party guidelines.

On Saturday, Ahmed visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Quetta. Rehman has been camped in the city for days now as he seeks to revive his party ahead of next elections.

The two resolved their differences and Ahmed agreed to return to the party unconditionally.

agreed to move forwards by letting by-gones be by-gones.

Ahmed was twice elected as a member of the national assembly and once a senator on a JUI-F ticket.

He was kicked out when in November 2020, he had objected to a speech by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.