‘Safety, security of people in Balochistan will be ensured’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has stated that every effort will be made to ensure the safety and security of people in Balohcistan.

He said this during a visit to the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Balochistan Headquarters.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the COAS undertook a two-day tour of Balochistan.

On the first day, COAS visited the Quetta Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Later, the army chief was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation.

The COAS also visited Command and Staff College Quetta and School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the second day of the visit, Gen Munir visited Turbat.

The IGFC South Balochistan briefed COAS on prevailing security situation in Southern Balochistan and the measures taken to ensure a safe and secure environment.

The army chief said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure conducive environment for the socio-economic development resulting into sustainable peace and prosperity.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Quetta, the army chief was received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.