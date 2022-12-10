Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8pm | SAMAA TV | 10th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm | SAMAA TV | 10th December 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm | SAMAA TV | 10th December 2022 Recommended Rana Sanaullah acquitted in 15kg drugs case AJK covered in blanket of snow Morocco keeps up World Cup’s streak of upsets with win over Portugal Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Punjab to close private offices for two days a week amid severe smog Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance Pakistanis to make money from Facebook videos