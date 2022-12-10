Awaran explosion leaves one dead, seven injured

An explosion ripped through a store in Balochistan’s Awaran district, killing one and injuring seven others, police said.

Officials said the incident occurred inside a store in a market in the western part of Awaran city.

Shortly after the blast, a heavy contingent of levies and rescue services gathered at the spot.

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said that women and children were among the injured.

The victim of the blast was identified as a shopkeeper of the store where the improvised explosive device (IED) had detonated.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and commiserated with the victims.

He said that cowardly terrorists had targeted innocent women and children.

He directed health officials to provide the best possible care to the injured while security officials were told to trace those responsible.