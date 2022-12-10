Gold prices soar to new heights

The price of a tola of pure gold continued to soar to new heights on Saturday. The price of silver was also at a record high.

According to the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 on Saturday.

This meant that the price of a tola of gold had risen to a record high of Rs167,300.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also recorded an increase of Rs171 to rise to a record of Rs143,432.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained the same at Rs131,480,

In the international market, contrary to the domestic market, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by $3 to $1,797.

Silver

The price of 24 karat silver remained unchanged on Saturday at Rs1,890 per tola.

This is the highest-ever price of silver.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver remained at Rs1,620.37.

In the international market, silver was tradedd at $23.50.