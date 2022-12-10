Watch Live
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

AJK covered in blanket of snow

Intensity of cold increases as rain, snowfall continue for second consecutive day
Samaa Web Desk Dec 10, 2022
<p>PHOTO: FILE</p>

Snow blanketed many valleys of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday causing the temperature to plummet.

Rain and snow continued for a second consecutive day on Saturday with the scenic Neelum Valley and its adjoining areas receiving intermittent rain on Saturday, due to which the intensity of cold increased.

In many areas of the autonomous region, the temperatures fell below the freezing point, forcing people to take out their warm clothes.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK will receive snowfall at different times, while other upper areas may get light showers during the day.

