BHC to hear quashment petition on two cases against Azam Swati

The Balochistan High Court will hear on Monday a petition seeking quashment of two cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

The two cases were registered in Winder and Bela districts of the province.

A hearing for the case is set for Monday, December 12.

Earlier, the BHC on Friday had quashed all cases against Swati, who had been accused of threatening senior military officers.

The high court had previously barred the authorities from registering further cases against Swati and from moving him out of Quetta.

But Friday’s relief did not last long as he was arrested by Sindh Police from Quetta.