The curious case of recovering 15kgs of heroin from trunk of Rana Sanullah’s car

On July 1, 2019, Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by officials from the Lahore chapter Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway.

The arrest came into effect after officials claimed to have recovered around 15 kilograms of drugs from his vehicle.

The ANF said it had received a tip-off that Rana Sanaullah was involved in drug smuggling and was now carrying drugs to Lahore.

Subsequently, a special team of the force had arrested Sanaullah among five others, including his driver and the security guards travelling with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The accused were sent to police station and were detained for 16 hours.

The next day, Sanaullah was presented before a judge and where officials claimed that around 15 kilograms of heroin had allegedly been recovered from a suitcase being carried in the trunk of his car.

Sanaullah denied the charge.

He remained in custody for the next six months.

After several unsuccessful attempts to convince the court to grant bail, the court finally approved eventually released on bail by the Lahore High Court on December 24, 2019.

But his bail did not come before Sanaullah’s name was placed on the “Exit Control List”, which barred him from traveling abroad.

Given the political context of this case, the Lahore High Court made an exceptional reference to details pertaining to the merits of the case, casting doubt on the allegations put forward by the prosecution and finding flaws in the evidence produced by the investigation, which it described as biased and riddled with deception.

ANF deputy director operations registered an FIR against PML-N leader - under sections 186,189 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), while sections 15, 17 of 9C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997.

