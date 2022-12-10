Lioness gives birth to three cubs in Lahore Safari zoo

A lioness at the Lahore Safari Zoo on Saturday gave birth to three cubs.

As a result, the total population of lions at the zoo rose to 32.

In August, the zoo had some 29 lions and planned to auction off around 12 of them to make room as the pride keeps growing.

The large pride adds a hefty burden on the zoo’s budget in terms of their meat and other care demands.

Zoo officials had said that they had set a base price of around Rs150,000 ($700) per cat but hoped each lion or cub would fetch around Rs2 million.

However, that plan was later shelved after receiving public backlash.

The zoo later decided to keep the lions as it planned an expansion.