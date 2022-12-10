‘In private discussions, resigned lawmakers admitted to pressure’

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who have tendered their resignation from the lower house of parliament had admitted to being pressured into submitting them.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Ashraf was asked why was he not accepting the resignations of PTI lawmakers despite insistence from their party leadership to do so.

Ashraf, who had served as the country’s prime minister as well, questioned the authenticity of the resignations, stating that many of those who had submitted their resignations continue to use their allotted dwellings in the Parliament Lodges – which are given to lawmakers who are still in their seat. Further, he said that they continue to use the “offiical’ passports given to all lawmakers and other facilities, salaries and allowances given to elected lawmakers.

He continued that despite that many lawmakers who had resigned had told him in private conversations that they were pressured into submitting their resignations.

“They told me that they thought it would be like last time that after submitting the resignations, they will return to the assemblies after a short period,” Ashraf related.

“If I get information from someone that the lawmaker sitting in front of me writing his resignation is doing so under some pressure, then the law requires me not to accept their resignation,” Ashraf explained.

In response to another question, he said that a culture has developed such to ascribe blame and accusations without any proof.

“First there is a media trial to discredit your opponent before it gets to a courtroom,” he said, adding, then later after years, the court acquits them for lack of evidence.

Ashraf gave the example of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto who suffered similar trials and tribulations at the hands of her political opponents all to be acquitted in the end.