Gordon College privatization: Students vacate Murree Road after protest ends

After they were provided assurances that the historic Gordon College will not be auctioned, its students ended their protest and unblocked Murree Road for traffic.

On Saturday morning, scores of students from the college, garb in their iconic maroon cardigans, had gathered on Murree Road, blocking it for traffic.

They proceeded to protest against the planned auction of their historic college of the city.

The students demanded to not close the college and let them continue their studies there.

The protest, however, was called off after successful negotiations between the students, the director of colleges and the relevant assistant commissioner.

Speaking to the students and press after the negotiations, Rawalpindi Colleges Director Sher Ahmed Satti said that they were hurt and saddened to see students protest for their college.

Satti said he understands what parents have to go through to give their children good education.

He added that they were in talks with the relevant authorities.

“I assure you that the college will not be auctioned on Monday,” he said, adding that he will hold a meeting with the provincial education secretary on the matter and evolve a new pathway after this.

Earlier, a large number of students on Saturday staged a sit-in near Liaquat Bagh on Murree Road in Rawalpindi against the privatization of Gordon College

The protesters chanted slogans against the provincial government and appealed for help from the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Demanding justice, the students claimed that the authorities were toying with the future of more than 5,000 students and that under no circumstance would the the privatization of the college be allowed.

The students claimed that if the college is privatized, it would result in an inordinate increase in fees as it operates under private sector.

They claimed that the sit-in will continue until the commissioner meets with them and addresses their grievances.

Moreover, the police officers including the SHO of the city, DSP Azhar Shah, have also arrived for negotiations with the protesters.