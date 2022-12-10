Multan Test: Pakistan bowled out for 202 in first innings

Another collapse of Pakistan’s middle order saw the national team bowled out for 202 in their first innings in the Multan Test while chasing England’s first innings total of 281.

Thanks to some exceptional bowling, England now enjoy a lead of 79 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan had resumed their innings on Saturday morning at 107 for two with captain Babar Azam at the crease along with Saud Shakeel.

But Ollie Robinson cleaned out Babar Azam, after the skipper had added just 14 to his overnight score of 61.

Shakeel and Muhammad Rizwan then tried to add stability to the side.

But Shakeel became Jack Leach’s 100th wicket in Test cricket, heading back to the pavilion for just 63 runs.

Rizwan did not last far too long either and left having scored just 10.

It then exposed Pakistan’s inexperienced batting line up who folded before England bowlers. Six Pakistani batsmen were dismissed without even managing to get into double figures.

Joe Root even picked up two wickets in a single over, claiming the scalps of Agha Salman and Mohammad Ali in a spell that saw Pakistan lose three wickets without adding to the score whatsoever.

While, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz and others from the middle order failed to perform, restricting them to single digit runs only.

Six extra runs contributed to the overall score of Pakistan, as three green shirts went back to pavilion without scoring any run.