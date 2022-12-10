PTI has been blackmailing govt for 7 months

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been blackmailing the government over one thing or the other for the past seven months as it jostles to find a route back into power.

But the net result has been political instability, lending to economic instability and damaging the country.

He said this as he arrived for the hearing of his 15-kilogram heroin smuggling case in Lahore on Saturday.

Asked about the quashing of cases against PTI leaders, he said that because PTI is no longer in power, they believe everything that is happening is wrong.

“If they have power, then everything is alright,” he said.

“PTI claims that we are forcibly quashing all cases registered against us, but the truth is that the fabricated cases were lodged to victimize us politically, so why shouldn’t such cases be quashed,” he asked.

Cases registered against us in other parts of the world are being dismissed, he said, alleging that British Tabloid Daily Mail had published a fabricated story on the insistence of Shehzad Akbar, because of which they had to apologize now.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that there are multiple pieces of evidence of Imran having fathered an illegitimate daughter. However, he has never denied her existence either.

On Toshakhana case-related audio leaks, Sanaullah said that the argument that the sale of watches is his personal matter does not hold water because he has been leading the charge against opposition members as the flag-bearer of anti-corruption.

“Why does he not speak of Farah Gogi’s corruption who pilfered Rs50 billion of national wealth.”

Dissolving assemblies

On the dissolution of assemblies, he said that the PTI have yet to seriously decide if they will dissolve the provincial assemblies or not.

“Imran Khan is playing everyone which is why he has been giving different dates for dissolving the assemblies,” he said.

“Stop this drama and just dissolve the assemblies,” Sanaullah said, adding that the government was willing to go towards elections.

On talks with PTI, he denied that any talks were underway.

“Imran Khan never invited him for talks,” he said.

However, Sanaullah said they were ready for unconditional talks and President Dr Arif Alvi was trying to broker negotiations.

Tickets distribution

Asked if Rana Sanaullah’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had started preparations for the upcoming elections with the party supremo seeking lists to finalize party ticket distribution, the minister said that the presence of the party’s founder in Pakistan was necessary for running an election campaign.

Rana Sanaullah also dropped a bombshell that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not be a part of the election campaign if assemblies are dissolved.

“We have requested Nawaz Sharif to be present in Pakistan during elections,” he said, adding that the party supremo will distribute party tickets.

On winning back the masses, Sanaullah conceded that runaway inflation is what irked the public.

He added that they would go to the public and explain the reasons for inflation.

On when fresh elections will be held, Sanaullah maintained that elections will be held in 2023. we will contest the elections with complete preparation.

In a telling statement, he said that this time, they would not face the same situation as they did in 2018.

Lament

Sanaullah lamented that leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are treated favorably by the courts. At the same time, opposition members have to toil with repeated court appearances.

Sanaullah denied the suggestion that the case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was politically motivated. He explained that no one had stepped forward to defend what Gill had said.

He added that Swati also brought two state institutions into disrepute.

“They get bail (from the court in cases) while lounging at home,” Sanaullah quipped.

If we wanted to repeat what they did (fabricated cases), we would have created cases in which they would not have received bail within four days.