CTD kill four terrorists of Da’aesh in Bannu, KP

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday killed four suspected terrorists during an operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CTD officials claimed that the terrorists were involved in carrying out targeted killings, bomb blasts and other attacks on security forces.

According to the CTD, an operation was been conducted near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the ensuing exchange of fire between the CTD officials and the suspected terrorists, four suspects were killed.

Later, during a search, the security forces recovered weapons and explosives from the possession of the suspects including two hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs automatic rifles, six ammunition magazines, two pistols and a dozen cartridges from the terrorist hideout.

Based on evidence recovered from the site, the suspects are believed to have been aligned with the banned outfit Da’aesh.

Earlier, the CTD in an operation had killed four suspected terrorists in Nowshera.