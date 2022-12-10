Former finance minister suggests current rate of rupee not determined by market

Miftah Ismail– who had to step down as the finance minister to make way for incumbent Ishaq Dar – has now indirectly criticized the policies of his successor on attempting to control the price of a US dollar, stating that it was better to let the market determine the rate to prevent economic collapse.

In a sequence of messages posted on social media site Twitter, the former finance minister Miftah Ismail responded to economic suggestions by a prominent business owner to cut down on expenses which were putting a burden on the country’s meager foreign exchange reserves.

Najam Ali suggested that Pakistanis must live within their means because they do not have the necessary stocks of dollars to pay for imports.

“We do not have tax revenues to pay for our expenses,” he said, adding that we should stop creating additional economic mess by devaluing the rupee.“

In response, Miftah Ismail – a business owner himself – agreed that the country needs to live within what they can afford as a poor nation.

However, he disagreed on the suggestion to stop the currency’s devaluation and to artificially hold it up.

“Let the rupee find the rate at which our imports equal our exports and remittances,” he suggested.

“No one knows the right rate. Only the market does,” he suggested.

Explaining what is happening with the economy right now, Ismail suggested that when the rupee is traded at an artificial value, you run out of foreign exchange.

Referring to the energy crisis of 2010-12, when the load-shedding was at its peak, he said that people found that the most expensive energy was the energy that they did not have.

“Today we realize that the most expensive dollar is the dollar you don’t have,” Ismail stated.