OIC secretary-general on a three-day visit arrives in Islamabad

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Saturday arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit, to meet important personalities and strengthen bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Hissein Brahim to Pakistan, and this is his first country visit since assuming office in November 2021.

He was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OIC Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and Director General OIC Farrukh Iqbal Khan at the airport.

During the visit, the OIC chief would hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Accompanied by a five-member delegation, Hissein Brahim Taha will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meetings with ministers for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, information technology, and commerce is also on his agenda.

The Foreign Office said that during bilateral talks, the OIC secretary-general and the foreign minister would discuss inter alia issues on the agenda of OIC including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan as a founding member of OIC will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organization.

As Chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established the OIC Trust Fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, provided a leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between OIC member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science, and technology.