Pakistan » Sindh

Nazim Jokhio murder: Court indicts Jam Awais

Eight others also charged
Irfan Ul Haque Dec 10, 2022
Sindh Assembly lawmaker Jam Awais was indicted along with eight others on Saturday in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

An additional sessions judge at the Malir District Court on Saturday indicted Jam Awais and others.

During Saturday’s indictment hearing, the suspects were charged with the crime of murdering Nazim Jokhio, a citizen journalist who had questioned and recorded the presence of outsiders in his area being provided protocol by local influential.

However, Awais pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case will now go to trial.

The court has directed the prosecution and defence to present their witnesses at the next hearing.

The indictment came despite the fact that previously, Nazim Jokhio’s heirs had withdrawn from the case.

It is pertinent to note that the legal heirs of Nazim Jokhio have already filed a settlement petition with Jam Awais in court, which is scheduled for a hearing on December 15.

Nazim Jokhio

