CDA demolish illegally constructed section of Azam Swati’s farmhouse

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished an illegal construction in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s farmhouse in Islamabad.

The action was taken after the construction in Swati’s farmhouse was determined to be in violation of farmhouse’s approved building plan.

Right after the incident, the PTI senator filed a case against the CDA in an Islamabad court.

The court, after hearing arguments from Swati’s representatives, directed him to get the new building plan approved as per CDA’s procedure and pay the liable fine on violation of rules.