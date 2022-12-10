CTD claims killing four suspected terrorists in Nowshera

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police has claimed to have killed four suspected terrorists during an operation in Jaruba area of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to CTD officials, the operation was conducted after receiving a tip-off about the presence of suspected terrorists involved in sabotage activities.

During operation on Friday, the CTD officials claimed that they exchanged fire with the suspected terrorists. As a result four suspected terrorists were killed.

Later, the CTD claimed that the terrorists were planning a sabotage activity in Nowshera.