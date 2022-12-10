Watch Live
UN seeks additional funds to help flood-hit people in Pakistan

More than 20 million people are still dependent on humanitarian aid as winter sets in
APP Dec 10, 2022
<p>Massive floods in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people—Photo: AFP</p>

With the arrival of winter, the humanitarian needs of the flood-affected people of Pakistan have intensified and more resources are urgently needed to deal with the situation, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

In an update on the situation left behind by the devastating August floods, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the regular noon briefing in New York that even as flood waters recede, more than 20 million people continue to depend on humanitarian aid, adding that reconstruction efforts are beginning in some areas.

“To date, in support of the government response, our humanitarian partners have reached more than 4.7 million people with aid since the onset of the flood,” Dujarric told reporters.

Some 2.6 million people have received food assistance, he said. “Our (humanitarian) partners have also helped 125,000 children to resume their education, including through more than 500 temporary learning centers.” However, schools remain inaccessible for more than two million children.

“More resources are urgently needed,” the spokesperson said, noting that so far only 23% of the $816 million Floods Response Plan has been received.

Pakistan

United Nations

Floods 2022

flood relief

funds

