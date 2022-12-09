Google registers as company in Pakistan

Search engine platform Google has registered itself as a company in Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Information Technology (IT) Minister Aminul Haque said that Google will also build a server in Pakistan for protection of the data of local users.

He said that the physical arrival of the tech giant will open new windows of opportunities for the locals including employment.

The minister said that under existing rules, all tech companies are required to register themselves in Pakistan.

He claimed that other tech giants (mainly social media platforms) will also open offices in Pakistan.