New Karachi administrator takes major step for motorists

Karachi new Administrator Dr Saif ur Rehman brings major relief for citizens as he has removed charged parking regime in the megacity.

Rehman assumed the charge of his office on Friday.

The first step he took was making all parking sites under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) free.

The parking sites will remain free till they are auctioned to contractors.

The administrator has ordered immediate removal of fee collectors from all sites.

He has also banned KMC officials or employees from running canteens, play areas or parkings at KMC sites.

In a bid to increase revenue for cash-strapped corporation, Dr Rehman directed the KMC senior director estate to increase the rents of shops owned by KMC within a week.

He said that in the first phase, the corporation will carry out repair work of 28 major roads in the megacity while street lights will also be fixed.

The administrator also directed director general parks to plant all saplings being grown at corporation’s nurseries.

He also directed senior director anti-encroachment to continue action against illegal settlements and clear footpaths and public places.

“(Related) Departments should meet their targets in any case and submit a detailed report by the next week,” he ordered.

The administrator directed that all the affairs should be performed in a transparent manner and all officers must work for the city with good intention, hard work, dedication and passion.

He also passed directives to computerize the record of land department and Orangi Town Pilot Project so that there is no room for any kind of error.

He said that the applications for private slaughterhouses will be taken up as per law.

He directed the director veterinary to conduct immediate auction of ‘Bhoosa Mandi’ located in Landhi.

He directed the senior director culture and sports to immediately rehabilitate Landhi Sports Complex so that sports facilities are available to the youth.

The administrator said that the development projects will be given priority.