President Alvi stresses full operationalization of CPEC

President Arif Alvi has said the CPEC is a strategic project having economic, financial, logistics and connectivity value for Pakistan and China, regional and other countries of the world.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad, he said Pakistan welcomes other countries to partner and benefit from this project.

Arif Alvi said the full operationalization of CPEC and the planned Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are important milestones.

He urged the Chinese IT sector to invest in the SEZs and benefit from Pakistan’s cost effective human resources, liberal investment regime, cyber data protection policy and tax incentives.

The president emphasized the need to fully operationalize road linkages between China and Gwadar Port in all weather conditions to fully utilize their capacity and achieve their fullest potential.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has taken tangible steps to ensure the safety and security of Chinese workers and nationals who are contributing to the development of various strategic projects.

He said that Pakistan is learning from the steps taken by the Chinese leadership to bring millions of people out of poverty and provide health facilities at the grassroots level by adopting out of box solutions.

President Alvi said the close cooperation between the two countries in marketing JF-17 aircraft in the world market would help in expediting the export of modern fighter aircraft and meet the security needs of the purchasing countries.

He said both countries should explore options to use local currency for bilateral trade and investment.

The president encouraged the Chinese companies to set up their outlets and manufacturing plants for semiconductors in Pakistan.

He appreciated the continuous financial and economic support by China and said it would help bring financial stability to Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador, in his remarks, said his government is fully committed to completing CPEC as fast as possible, envisaging new projects and reaching out to the government to meet its immediate financial and economic needs.