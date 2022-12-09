Three including children die as train hit them near Nowshera

Three people died when a train en route to Peshawar hit them near Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP).

Rehman Baba Express was travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar, according to Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

He said that two children were playing on the railway track.

Seeing the train approaching, a man named Adnan jumped on the track to save them.

However, the attempt turned out to be futile and all them died after getting hit by the locomotive.

The deceased were shifted to the hospital for an autopsy.