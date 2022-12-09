‘Nawaz to lead PML-N electioneering ahead, preparations to welcome him underway’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday dared Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of KP and Punjab and contest with Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections. He said that his party has started preparations to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming that he would return to the country to lead PML-N’s electioneering the day election schedule is announced.

At a presser in Islamabad, the interior minister reiterated that the general elections in Pakistan will be held in October next year as he refused to succumb to pressure through dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies. He said the step would not reap desired results for Imran Khan.

He revealed Nawaz Sharif will lead election campaign for PML-N once the election commission announces the schedule.

The party has started preparations from today to welcome Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in the country, he added.

The minister dared Imran Khan to stop vacillating and dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies. He reiterated that the polling will be held within three months.

“We will beat you in Punjab elections, and you will not find any place to hide your face,” he challenged PTI chief.

He also took a jibe at Imran Khan for not coming to Islamabad and concluding his Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi.

Commenting on PTI leaders’ cases, he said the FIA did not register cases against Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati for political vengeance.