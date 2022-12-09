Clean, green madrassah in Sindh hopes to get recognition it deserves

Besides religious education, a madrassah in district Matiari of Sindh is teaching students the importance of plantation and adopting environmentally friendly activities to practice what it preaches.

The Mansoora Madrassah is located in the Mansoora village in Saeedabad Tehsil.

Seminary administrator Lutfullah Bhutto said that he came to the Mansoora village in 1970 when he was appointed as a teacher. Since then, he is looking after the seminary.

He told that he had planted more than 1,300 saplings of different fruits and vegetables on the swathes of up to 300 acres.

The religious seminary is spread on 50 acres while the remaining 250 acres are lush green due to Bhutto’s efforts.

The trees include wide variety plants of mangoes, dates, lemon, and others.

The enrolled pupils told SAMAA TV that apart from religious education, they are taught about importance of plantation for healthy and green Pakistan.

One of the students contended that the recent floods caused damages of biblical proportions which signify the importance of plantation necessary to fight natural calamities.

The gardener of the farm shared that their orchard includes an American variety of mango that gives fruits twice a year, lemon trees on 14 acres, falsa (Indian sherbet berries) on eight acres and 100 trees of dragon fruit.

He added that apple rose - a rare variety of apple - and 60 plants of ajwaa and medjool dates have also been grown.

Administrator Lutfullah expressed hope that his madrassah will soon be recognized as an environment-friendly institute.