Hrithik Roshan, Mahira Khan share table at RSIFF

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) has brought so many Pakistani and Indian celebrities together. Photos and videos from the event show Indian and Pakistani actors Hrithik Roshan And Mahira Khan sharing the same table.

The Bol actor attended the RSIFF happening in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Alongside Mahira, Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan - also known as the Greek god of Bollywood - graced the film festival too.

A few pictures of both actors together are going viral on the internet, where Hrithik Roshan and Mahira Khan could be seen having candid conversation during the festival’s dinner party.

Check out the actors’ candid shots from the film festival.