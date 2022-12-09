Watch Live
Money » Finance

Debt repayments see PSX under severe pressure

KSE-100 benchmark declines from 41,651.61 to 41,596.33 points during trading
Samaa Web Desk Dec 09, 2022
<p>Photo: SAMAA</p>

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 benchmark falling by 50.86 points to 41,600.75 on Friday.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark rose to 41,632.96 points from the previously closed value of 41,651.61 points.

The index has recorded the day’s high at 41,735.89 points, while the lowest has been observed at 41,550.70 points.

The top contributor to the benchmark KSE-100 included, Technology and Communication sector with a change of 13.30% to 0.27 points.

Earlier on Thursday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,651.61 points from the previously closed value of 41,819.29 on Wednesday.

stocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange

PSX

