Sindh police arrest Azam Swati from Quetta soon after he gets FIRs quashed in Balochistan

Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday quashed all cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati who had been accused of threatening senior military officers. But the relief did not last long as he was arrested by Sindh Police from Quetta.

Justice Hashim Kakar heard the petition of Swati’s son to quash all cases against his father.

Earlier, the high court had barred the authorities from registration of more cases against PTI Senator Swati and from moving him out of Quetta. Five FIRs had been registered against him in the province following the acquisition of bail from the Islamabad court in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against senior military officials.

As soon as Swati received relief from BHC, a team of Sindh police was awaiting him.

He was held by the personnel from Quetta and moved to Sindh.

Notably, a case pertaining to quashing of FIRs on Swati over the same charges is under adjudication in Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court is awaiting reports from the authorities which will be examined in hearing on December 22.

What has happened so far

Cases were registered against Senator Swati in various cities of the country, including Quetta and Sindh following his controversial tweets against senior military officers.

In a sequence of messages posted on the social media site Twitter, Swati had abused senior military officers, including former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and another senior officer.

Swati said that a senior military officer ‘will have to pay the price’ and that ‘he will go against him on every forum’.

Following his tweet, he was arrested on November 27 for threatening and abusing senior military officers.

He was also arrested under the same provisions in October but let go shortly thereafter.

On October 13, the FIA had raided Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The senator had been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.