Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor says this about working with Pakistanis

Famous Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to work in the Pakistani film industry.

The Brahmastra actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), happening in Saudi Arabia.

During a question-answer session on the sidelines of the event, he was asked by a Pakistani filmmaker Adnan Bashir Khan whether he would like to work in Pakistani film industry if given a chance.

Ranbir said that now they (Pakistan and India) have a platform where they can jointly do the film.

He added, “I have a script and everything ready, would you (Ranbir Kapoor) be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your (Indian) team in Saudi Arabia?”

To this, the Indian actor replied that he would love to work with Pakistani filmmakers, as artists have no boundaries.

The Shamshera actor also congratulated the Pakistani film industry on creating a masterpiece like The Legend Of Maula Jatt.