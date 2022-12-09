Debutant Abrar turns spin wizard, takes 7 to restrict England on 281

Pakistan was able to withstand an early attack from England in the second Test due to the performance of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took seven wickets and shook up the top order.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan in the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match is being played in Multan after 16 years.

Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Faheem Ashraf have been brought into the side, while Haris Rauf, Azhar Ali, and Naseem Shah have been taken out of the lineup.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz (In for Mohammad Nawaz), Faheem Ashraf (In for Naseem Shah), Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed (In for Haris Rauf) (On his Debut).

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood (In for Liam Livingstone), Jack Leach, James Anderson.