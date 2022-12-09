Debutant Abrar turns spin wizard, takes 7 to restrict England on 281

On Friday, the first day of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, the Green Shirts close the play on 107-2.

At the end of the day, the home team was behind by 174 runs, and Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel were still not out, with 61 and 32 runs, respectively.

The Pakistan captain got to fifty in just 57 balls and has already hit nine fours and a six.

Pakistan was able to withstand an early attack from England in the second Test due to the performance of mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took seven wickets and shook up the top order.

Abrar Ahmed is the first bowler in Pakistan’s Test history to take 5 wickets in the first session on Test debut as he stumbled the English batters.

Zahid Mahmood took the remaining three wickets.

England lost all the wickets on 281 on the opening day of the second Test.

Top order batters Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scored quick half-centuries.

Five English batters could not even enter double digits.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan in the second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The match is being played in Multan after 16 years.

Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Faheem Ashraf have been brought into the side, while Haris Rauf, Azhar Ali, and Naseem Shah have been taken out of the lineup.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan - Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz (In for Mohammad Nawaz), Faheem Ashraf (In for Naseem Shah), Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed (In for Haris Rauf) (On his Debut).

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood (In for Liam Livingstone), Jack Leach, James Anderson.