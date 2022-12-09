TIP 2022: Police, judiciary among top most corrupt institutions in Pakistan

Pakistanis see police as the most corrupt, tendering and contracting as the second most corrupt while they rank judiciary as the third most corrupt institution. Interestingly, the education sector - in a country where more than 20 million children are out of school - has climbed to fourth position.

The results have been derived from a survey conducted by Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) in its National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2022.

The survey inquired people to rank different departments and institutions in Pakistan where irregularities, bribery, and other ill practices are prevalent.

On the basis of answers deduced from people from different walks of life, the police department secured the first notorious spot.

Although the masses are not directly linked with the process of tendering and contracting for public development projects, they deem it as the second most corrupt probably because of the outcomes.

Despite tall claims over the years, the country’s judiciary hasn’t been able to serve justice to the litigants as they believe that the scales of justice have always been reoriented for the powerful. This is why they view it as the third most corrupt institution.

The education sector has also earned a top spot as it is followed by the three aforementioned.

The provincial breakdown of the three most corrupt sectors reveals the following:

Sindh

In Sindh, education remained the most corrupt sector, police were seen as the second most corrupt, while tendering and contracting as the third most corrupt.

Punjab

In Punjab, police remained the most corrupt sector, tendering and contracting came on second and judiciary on third.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the judiciary topped the list, tendering and contracting secured second spot and police were relatively better as people of the province ranked them third.

Balochistan

In Balochistan, tendering and contracting remained the most corrupt sector followed by the police. Judiciary was ranked third by the respondents.

The survey respondents also lashed out at alleged corruption in the recent Pakistan flood aid distribution.

They demanded life imprisonment for corrupt civil servants, politicians, and judges and opined that their assets must be revealed to ensure transparency.