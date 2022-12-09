Watch Live
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses to end using corruption for political victimization

Says previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations
Web desk Dec 09, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization.

In his message on International Anti-Corruption Day, being observed today, he regretted that the previous government [Imran’s ruling period] jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations.

Terming corruption as a major national issue, the premier said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication.

Calling corruption a major impediment to Pakistan’s progress, he said it led to the country’s instability by destroying its economy as well as the administrative structure.

Shehbaz Sharif urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to get rid of corruption.

He said in light of Islamic principles, efforts should be made for strengthening the institutions to do away with the scourge.

