AJK local govt polls: Vote count begins in three divisions

Election officials have started counting votes in the Mirpur division following the third phase of local body elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday.

These are the first-ever local government elections being held in the independent territory.

Residents of these areas voted for municipal corporation wards, municipal committees, town committees, district councils and union councils.

A municipal committee consists of nine town committees while the division has 116 district councils seats and 118 union council seats.

During the third phase, voters cast their votes in three divisions of AJK, including Mirpur Division, Bhimber Division, and Kotli Division. Polling commenced at 8am and continued without any break until 5pm in the evening.

Unofficial results

Unofficial results from three districts of Mirpur Division showed that of the 1,083 seats up for grabs, three were won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while two were won by independent candidates.

A candidate of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won a seat.

According to the Election Commission, the total registered voters in the Mirpur division number more than 1.2 million, while 222 polling stations have been declared as ‘very sensitive’.