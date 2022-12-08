Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Faisal Vawda’s Senate membership restored

Nisar Khuhro's election as senator withdrawn
Zulqarnain Iqbal Dec 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday restored the senate membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Faisal Vawda and withdrew the notification for the election of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

In a notification issued by the apex poll body on Thursday evening, it said that following directions from the Supreme Court, the commission was withdrawing its notification of February 9, 2022, which de-seated him for concealing his dual nationality.

In the subsequent election on his seat, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate and former senior Sindh minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was elected and notified on March 15.

But after the apex court’s decision, the ECP said it was withdrawing the notifications for Vawda’s deseating and of Khuhro’s election and that Vawda was now being restored as the returned candidate on the seat.

“Fresh election will be held on the said seat after receipt of notification of resignation in respect of Muhammad Faisal Vawda from the Senate secretariat,” the notification read.

It added that Vawda was being restored so that he may submit his resignation.

Last month, the Supreme Court had commuted Vawda’s disqualification over dual nationality in improper declaration from a life term to that of five years.

nisar khuhro

Faisal Vawda

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div