Faisal Vawda’s Senate membership restored

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday restored the senate membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Faisal Vawda and withdrew the notification for the election of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

In a notification issued by the apex poll body on Thursday evening, it said that following directions from the Supreme Court, the commission was withdrawing its notification of February 9, 2022, which de-seated him for concealing his dual nationality.

In the subsequent election on his seat, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate and former senior Sindh minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was elected and notified on March 15.

But after the apex court’s decision, the ECP said it was withdrawing the notifications for Vawda’s deseating and of Khuhro’s election and that Vawda was now being restored as the returned candidate on the seat.

“Fresh election will be held on the said seat after receipt of notification of resignation in respect of Muhammad Faisal Vawda from the Senate secretariat,” the notification read.

It added that Vawda was being restored so that he may submit his resignation.

Last month, the Supreme Court had commuted Vawda’s disqualification over dual nationality in improper declaration from a life term to that of five years.