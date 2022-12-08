No one should get impression JUI has weakened, says Maulana Fazal ur Rehman

Those claiming to establish the state of Medina looted the country and then handed it over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was stated by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Thursday while addressing a JUI-F workers convention in Quetta.

Having welcomed Nawab Aslam Raisani in his party’s ranks the other day, Rehman stated that no one should get the impression that the party has weakened despite spending much of the past five years outside of most parliaments.

He said that there exists no power that can force fissures in JUI-F, adding that the party was now becoming attractive for major political personalities who are flocking to the party.

Rehman, however, stated that this is a time for unity amongst the public.

He warned that international powers were hatching a conspiracy against Pakistan by weakening its democracy and constitution.

The PDM president further added that for the past three years, Pakistan has been facing immense difficulties.

The people have been fooled and looted in the name state of Medina, instead, Pakistan was handed over to the IMF while the rupee had lost its value.

“Today we are trying to increase the trust level of friendly countries,” he said, pointing to efforts by the government to woo brotherly countries such as Saudi Arabia and China to support Pakistan’s economy.

He stated that they wished to enforce principals of Islam in the society and to make Pakistan a peaceful society by creating intersections of harmony.