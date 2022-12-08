Gary Kirsten leaves Welsh Fire after winless 2022

Former South African opener Gary Kirsten has left his position as coach of the Welsh Fire after two unsuccessful seasons in charge of the Hundred franchise, it was announced Thursday.

The 55-year-old former South Africa batsman is widely regarded as one of the leading coaches in world cricket following stints in charge of both India and his native Proteas.

Nevertheless, the Welsh Fire won just three of their matches during the inaugural 2021 edition of English cricket’s 100 balls per side franchise competition and then didn’t win at all last season as they finished bottom of the eight-team table.

“Everyone involved with Welsh Fire would like to express their thanks to Gary for his contribution and efforts over the past two years,” said a statement.

England batsman Jonny Bairstow, billed as the team’s star player, has made just two appearances for the Fire since the Hundred launched while a lack of Welsh representation has hindered efforts to build a fan-base for the Cardiff-based club.

Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 50-over World Cup title, was tipped to take over as England coach when Chris Silverwood was sacked earlier this year.

But he lost out when England director Rob Key opted to appoint separate red and white-ball bosses in Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott respectively.