Zulfi Bukhari demands forensic analysis of new audio

Former prime minister’s aide on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, who was implicated in a fresh audio in which he could be heard agreeing to dispose of some exotic watches owned by Imran Khan promptly, has finally responded to the allegations.

In messages posted on his verified account on the social media site Twitter on Thursday evening, Bukhari rejected the idea that he had taken/bought or sold exotic watches.

Terming the video amateurish in how it was put together, he demanded that it should be immediately subject to forensic examination.

“I am ready to pay for [the forensic examination] from my pocket,” he offered.

In the latest audio, Bukhari is contacted by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and asked to dispose of some watches which are not in the use of the former prime minister.

It follows previous allegations that Imran had sold exotic watches which he received as a gift from visiting dignitaries during his time as prime minister. Imran had then retained the watches by paying a fraction of their cost. But then, he sold these watches for a profit to enrich himself.