Another day, another record: Gold jumps by Rs2,250

This is the third time this week that a new price record has been made
Web desk Dec 08, 2022
The price of a tola of 24 karat gold in the country jumped again on Thursday, creating a fresh record.

According to Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand who heads the gold association, the price of the precious metal jumped by Rs2,250 on Thursday.

As a result, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold rose to a new record Rs166,400. It broke the previous record of Rs164,000 set on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,929 to Rs142,661.

It followed a $10 increase in the price of gold in the international market.

The price of silver remained unchanged on Thursday.

