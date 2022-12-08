Another day, another record: Gold jumps by Rs2,250

The price of a tola of 24 karat gold in the country jumped again on Thursday, creating a fresh record.

According to Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand who heads the gold association, the price of the precious metal jumped by Rs2,250 on Thursday.

As a result, the price of a tola of 24 karat gold rose to a new record Rs166,400. It broke the previous record of Rs164,000 set on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,929 to Rs142,661.

It followed a $10 increase in the price of gold in the international market.

The price of silver remained unchanged on Thursday.