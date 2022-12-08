Blending in: James Bond actor puts on Pakistan’s Peshawari chappal in new, relaxed look

The Hollywood actor, Daniel Craig, was seen sporting a light cream-colored Peshawari chappal (sandals)in his latest movie Glass Onion.

A blogger shared the 60-year-old actor’s picture wearing the “Peshawari Chappal” on their Instagram.

The caption read, “Made by Spanish designer Manolo Blahnik, these light cream raffia ‘Settat Sandals’.”

Sofia, a fashion designer shared a picture of the sandals on her Instagram story, tagging the brand manufacturer and captioning it “Peshawar” in Urdu.

Soon after, the posts went viral, and people flooded the comment section and said that they didn’t like the complete outfit of the Knives Out actor.

