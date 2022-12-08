‘All parties need to be on same page to steer country out of trouble’

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met with Pakistan Muslim League-Q chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Thursday and the two agreed that all political parties need to come onto the same page to steer the country out its current political and economic quagmire.

During the meeting, the two politicians discussed the ongoing situation in the country, including its economy, politics and other flood relief activities, particularly post-flood recovery.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that we have to discourage the politics of intolerance and develop politics of consensus.

“It is not the time for politics as we have to save the country,” he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Chaudhry Shujaat is a symbol of tolerance in the country’s politics.

He said that in order to save the country, all political parties should endeavor to be on the same page.