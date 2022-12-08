Pakistan urges global community to take notice over state-sponsored terrorism emanating from India

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has expressed concerns over state-sponsored terrorism, emanating from India to destabilize Pakistan.

During her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, she urged the international community to take notice of this reality.

Regarding allegations by some foreign countries about the presence of terrorist outfits in Pakistan, the spokesperson said, “We completely reject such accusations.”

She said Pakistan is a country that has suffered enormously from terrorism for the last several years, the instability in Afghanistan and in the region has created a situation, where many people of Pakistan, including personnel of security agencies, have lost their lives.

She said there have been undeniable proof of India’s direct involvement in state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan and the global community should take notice of India’s approach of pointing fingers at others.

Further, she condemned the atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India is continuing with the repression of Kashmiris without any consideration of international human rights laws and norms, she added.

She called upon the international community and human rights organizations to pay attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK.

Regarding the import of gas and oil from Russia, the spokesperson said the country is in touch with Moscow to import crude oil from Russia while Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Musadik Malik recently paid a special visit to Russia to discuss matters related to the import of gas and oil from Russia.