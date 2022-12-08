Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married this month

One of the most adored Bollywood couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is all set to tie the knot later this month, reported Filmfare.

Earlier this year, an Indian website Bollywood Life reported that the couple might get married next year in April in Delhi, India.

Filmfare confirmed the news and said that a source close to the Bollywood stars has confirmed that the Shershah couple have decided to get married in Chandigarh. India. However, the date of their wedding has not been revealed yet.

“It was believed that the wedding will take place in Goa. However, it looks like the couple opted for Chandigarh keeping Sidharth’s Punjabi family in mind,” reported Filmfare.

The couple has been in a relationship for more than three years now, they first met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018.

On the work front, Sidhart Molhatra will next be seen in his OTT debut Indian Police Force, while Kiara Advani will be seen on Govinda Mera Naam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.