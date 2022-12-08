OIC Secretary General due in Pakistan on Dec 10

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha will be leading a five-member delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from December 10-12, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It will be the first country visit to Pakistan since assuming office in November last year.

During his visit, Secretary General is expected to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold a delegation-level meeting with the foreign minister.

The OIC Secretary General will also meet with the Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, the Minister of Information Technology, and the Minister of Commerce.

He will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said during bilateral talks, the OIC Secretary General and the Foreign Minister are expected to discuss issues such as the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, global Islamophobia, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

“It will also be an opportunity to exchange views on vital issues of economic, social, and technological cooperation among OIC member countries,” he said.

Pakistan, as a founding member of OIC will continue to make efforts to promote Islamic solidarity, unity, and dialogue in the organization.

As Chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan has worked towards fully activating the OIC peace and security architecture to resolve disputes and conflicts, established the OIC Trust Fund to channel dire humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, provided a leadership role to address the abhorrent phenomena of Islamophobia and promote cooperation between OIC member states in the domain of trade, commerce, food security, science, and technology.

“The secretary general’s visit will enable exchange of views on how OIC can galvanize itself further to deliver on the aspirations of 1.9 billion Muslims that it represents,” it said.