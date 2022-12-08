Islamabad trader denies having sold Imran Khan’s watch

An Islamabad based trader, receipts from whose shop were used by the opposition to claim that the Toshakhana watches were sold in Pakistan, on Thursday disputed the opposition’s claim and categorically denied having ever sold the watch.

In a video message that surfaced on Thursday, the watch trader and shopkeeper Muhammad Shafiq denied that he had ever handled the exotic watches which Imran had received as prime minister but instead depositing it in the state treasury, had instead obtained them at a fraction of the price and then sold them in the market.

On watch in particular, which is the bone of contention, is the one-of-a-kind Graff watch with a watch-face depicting the Holy Ka’aba in Makkah. The watch was ascertained to be valued at around Rs85 million with the entire set, which included a diamond and gold encrusted pen, a pair of cufflinks and a diamond and gold ring was estimated to cost around Rs100.92 million.

Imran had retained the set by paying just Rs20.27 million.

It later emerged that the watch had been bought by a UAE-based Pakistani origin businessperson for around $2 million for the set.

However, the PTI showed receipts to show that the watch set was sold in Islamabad for around Rs50 million.

Shafiq, however, disputed the PTI claim, stating that he had no idea about the watch or watch set.

The trader decried that after the fake propaganda on social media, he had to sell his Sector F-9 shop.

“I have a right to send a legal notice, if someone does propaganda against me,” he added.

He added that the logo and letterhead of his shop had been misused in the entire affair.

Earlier, it is emerged that former prime minister gift watch was sold to an Islamabad trader.

The watch was gifted by Saudi Crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Later, the watch was then sold to a UAE personality, and reportedly the buyer of the watch Umer Farooq is a close friend of the UAE personality.